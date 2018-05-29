Dow Falls 450 Points Amid Italy Turmoil, China Trade Talks

This April 2, 2018, file photo shows the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in lower Manhattan.

The Dow Jones industrial average shed 450 points, or 1.6 percent, by midday as political turmoil in Italy and difficult trade talks with China caused the market to wobble, CNBC reported.

Goldman Sachs, Boeing and J.P. Morgan Chase led the Dow's losses. The S&P 500 dropped 1.8 percent and the Nasdaq composite fell nearly 1 percent.

The euro dropped below $1.16, its lowest level against the dollar this year, as Italian debt rates rose.

The country has been trying to establish a stable government as anti-establishment forces abandoned an effort to create a ruling coalition over the weekend.

Trump Threatens China With Tariffs in Escalating Trade War