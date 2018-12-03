FDA Issues Warning for Dog Food Brands Containing Toxic Levels of Vitamin D - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
FDA Issues Warning for Dog Food Brands Containing Toxic Levels of Vitamin D

More brands may be recalled as the FDA tests them

Published 56 minutes ago | Updated 42 minutes ago

    This Aug. 3, 2017, file photo, shows a bowl of dry dog food.

    Several popular brands of dry dog food have up to 70 times the safe levels of vitamin D and could kill dogs who eat them, the Food and Drug Administration warned Monday.

    “Excess vitamin D in the diet can cause vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss. Vitamin D at toxic levels can cause kidney failure and death. Pet owners whose dogs have been eating the recalled brands and are showing these symptoms should contact their veterinarians.”

    The makers of at least 11 different dog food brands are recalling their products. The full list is available on the FDA website. Recalled brands include Nutrisca, Natural Life, Evolve, Sportsman’s Pride, Abound (sold at Kroger), and Nature’s Promise (sold at Giant and Stop & Shop), as well as others.

    All the brands buy their products from the same manufacturer. “Pet owners should discontinue feeding these recalled products,” the FDA said. “At this time, the only pet products that have been impacted are food made for dogs.”

