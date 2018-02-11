9-Year-Old Girl Among 4 Dead in SoCal Small Plane Crash

Three generations were onboard a plane that crashed in Agua Dulce, killing all four people. Christine Kim reports for the NBC4 News at 8 on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2018. (Published Monday, Feb. 12, 2018)

Four family members, including a 9-year-old girl, died when their small airplane crashed in Agua Dulce, Calif., on Sunday, officials said.

The accident was reported at 30511 Briggs Rd. at 10:54 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Four people were dead on arrival; all four victims were aboard the plane when it went down.

Authorities say the five-seater plane was flying back to the Van Nuys airport from Henderson, Nev.

The victims were identified as Tom Hastings, 65; his daughter Amber Hill, 27; her husband Jacob Hill, 25; and Amber's daughter Madison Hastings-Saxelby, 9. Amber's brother, Jake Hastings, identified the family members he lost.



"I just know they're in a better place and there's nothing we can do to change it," Jake Hastings told NBC4.

Jake Hastings said his father built the Cirrus VK-30 from a kit he received. Of the 50 that were produced, only 9 were built, including his.

He started building his plane in 1990 upon Amber's birth, but it would be nine years before the plane would finally take off, in a family flight to Las Vegas.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.