DeVos May Let Schools Buy Guns With Federal Money

President Donald Trump looks toward Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, as he speaks during a workforce/apprenticeship discussion at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J., Friday, Aug. 11, 2017.

Betsy DeVos' Education Department is considering allowing states to spend federal funds on guns and gun training for school personnel, according to sources familiar with the matter.

The administration began deliberating the move earlier this year after Texas and Oklahoma asked Education Department if schools could buy weapons using federal funds known as Student Support and Academic Enrichment grants, which are part of Title IV funding, a senior administration official and another source familiar with the matter told NBC News.

Texas school districts want to know whether they can use the grant money on "guns, gun training/marshal training for school personnel, metal protectors, bullet proof entries, or other services associated with crisis management," according to an internal Education Department email provided to NBC News by a source.