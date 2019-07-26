Access rounds up the most high-profile celebrity court cases dominating the headlines, including Jeffrey Epstein, R. Kelly and ASAP Rocky – all of whom are being held without bail. Criminal defense attorney Alison Triessl lends her legal expertise to explain what she believes could be the end result for each defendant. (Published Saturday, July 20, 2019)

A woman upset over rapper A$AP Rocky's detention in Sweden showed up at the Embassy of Sweden complex in D.C. and threatened to "blow this motherf----- up," screamed obscenities at staff and kicked over furniture before she was arrested by the Secret Service, an affidavit obtained by the News4 I-Team shows.

Rebecca Kanter was arrested by Secret Service agents July 23, the second time she allegedly caused a disturbance at the House of Sweden at 2900 K Street NW.

In the first incident, a day earlier, Kanter allegedly threw liquid from a glass Coca-Cola bottle at the doorway and threatened to blow up the building. She then left before authorities could intervene, although the Secret Service issued a "Be on the Lookout" for her, the affidavit said.

File photo of the House of Sweden in Washington, D.C.

Photo credit: Getty Images

The following afternoon, the affidavit says Kanter returned and was able to get through security. She began "cursing and screaming" at staff and a student tour group and was "making statements" about A$AP Rocky, the affidavit said.

Kanter then allegedly kicked over a teepee that was on display, as well as a coffee table in the lobby.

When ordered to leave, she sat on the floor and said, "Call the police, I'm not leaving," the affidavit said. Secret Service officers responded and arrested her.

The affidavit also says Kanter made several posts on social media, including one that asked, "why isn't it breaking news that I defiled the House of Sweden last night, that I vandalized the Wold Bank, that I vandalized the IMF ... why aren't I getting press for ASAP."

Earlier this month, A$AP Rocky — who was in Sweden to perform at a music festival — and his body guards were ordered held for two weeks after being detained as police investigated a June 30 fight in downtown Stockholm.

Swedish prosecutors on Thursday charged the rapper with assault.

Videos published on social media showed someone being violently thrown onto the ground by A$AP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers. It was not clear who else was involved. "This was a self-defense situation," his defense lawyer Slobodan Jovicic told reporters.

As for Kanter, she's now out on bond, but a judge ordered her to stay away from the embassy. She is facing charges of willfully injuring and damaging property of a foreign government and refusing to depart a foreign embassy.

News4 is awaiting comment from her public defender.

Kanter has a preliminary hearing July 31.