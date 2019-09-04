Conversion Therapy Crusader Has Something to Say: He's Gay

A South Carolina man who founded one of the nation's biggest conversion therapy ministries came out this summer, nearly two years after he was fired from the faith-based conversion therapy program.

Hope for Wholeness founder McKrae Game is now trying to come to terms with the harm he inflicted over two decades when he was advocating for religious efforts to change a person's sexuality, The Associated Press reported.

“Conversion therapy is not just a lie, but it’s very harmful,” Game, 51, told The Post and Courier. “Because it’s false advertising.”

Eighteen states and Washington, D.C., now ban the practice of conversion therapy for minors, according to Movement Advancement Project.