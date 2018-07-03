Consumers Hit With Highest 4th of July Gas Prices in 4 Years

In this photo taken Thursday, June 14, 2018 cars are fueled at Sheetz along the Interstate 85 and 40 corridor near Burlington, N.C.

By the Fourth of July, drivers usually see the highest gas prices of summer in the rear-view mirror.

That may not be the case this year, even though the national average is down about 14 cents from the near $3 a gallon drivers paid in late May. Consumers are paying the highest Fourth of July gasoline prices in four years, CNBC.com reported.

The uncertainty surrounding U.S. efforts to sanction Iranian oil, as well as unexpected outages in other oil-producing countries, has driven West Texas Intermediate crude futures to fresh 3½-year highs.