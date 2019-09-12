Virginia Community Gives 4-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Epic Birthday Party

Whitaker Weinberger got a bright surprise Wednesday morning when he found family, neighborhoods and community members worked together to paint his Alexandria, Virginia, street yellow in celebration of his fourth birthday.

Yellow cars, buses, moving trucks and Whitaker’s favorite, the yellow Transformers Bumblebee Camaro, all lined the streets and followed the young cancer survivor on his mile walk to school.

“And this is a whole community just doing something to make one person’s day,” said Seth Weinberger, Whitaker’s dad.

Whitaker spent his previous birthdays in the hospital battling cancer. Wednesday he wore a shirt saying “I am brave. I am strong. I am Whitaker W” to recognize his journey.

A choir of his community sang “Happy Birthday” as Whitaker and his classmates entered his school, ending the birthday party he won’t forget.