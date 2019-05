Outside of STEM School in Highlands Ranch, Colorado.

Two people were injured Tuesday in a shooting at a school in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, about 12 miles south of Denver, officials said.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office described an "unstable situation" at the school, with an active search for the shooter.

The incident took place at the STEM School Highlands Ranch at South Ridgeline Boulevard and Plaza Drive, according to NBC affiliate 9News.com.

Officials urged people to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.