At least 40 people, including two Hollywood actresses, have been indicted by the FBI and the U.S. attorney's office in Boston in a nationwide college entrance exam cheating scandal, NBC News reported, citing court documents.

The documents, which were unsealed Tuesday morning, allege that the accused aimed to facilitate students getting into high-profile D-1 schools, including Georgetown, Stanford, UCLA, Yale, University of Texas, University of San Diego, University of Southern California and Wake Forest as recruited athletes regardless of their athletic ability.

Some of those who were indicted included college coaches but there's no indication the schools were involved, according to NBC News.

Hollywood actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin are among the two of more than 40 charged in connection with the scheme, according to court documents.

One of the unsealed court documents included indictments against former Yale University women's soccer coach Rudolph "Rudy" Meredith, who has been charged with two counts of wire fraud.

Prosecutors allege that Meredith conspired with William Rick Singer, the owner of Edge College & Career Network, which was also known as "The Key," to take bribes from the parents of college hopefuls.

In one case, Meredith and Singer worked together to have a Yale applicant, whom did not have a background in competitive soccer, to have an athletic "profiles" that allegedly described her as a "co-captain of a prominent club soccer team in southern California."

