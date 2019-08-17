Clear the Shelters: Top Moments From Around the Country

Clear the Shelters, the fifth annual pet adoption drive sponsored by NBC and Telemundo stations, culminated with over 2,000 shelters participating.
READ FULL STORY
Since 2015, a grand total of more than 300,000 animals have been adopted from shelters nationwide.
Joseph Kaczmarek
The number of animals entering shelters each year is about 6.5 million, 3.3 million dogs and 3.2 million cats, according to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.
READ THE FULL STORY
NBC4's Bruce Beck with the Natale family of Hamden, Connecticut, who are taking home Tiger, a two month old boxer mix.
In the first adoption of the day at the Richland Hills Animal Shelter in Texas, Apollo goes home with his new owner.
SEE MORE ADOPTION STORIES FROM NBC DFW
Blacky from Anti-Cruelty Society shelter in Chicago finds a forever home.
SEE MORE ADOPTION STORIES FROM NBC CHICAGO
To see adoption totals for Clear the Shelters 2019 and to find shelters near you, visit https://cleartheshelters.com