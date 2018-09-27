In this April 13, 2018, file photo, activist Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo movement, is seen in New York.

The founder of the #MeToo movement is behind Christine Blasey Ford Thursday, sitting in the hearing room as Ford testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee on her sexual assault allegation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Tarana Burke tweeted from the Dirksen Senate Building and shared a photo of her view from the audience. Using the hashtags #WeBelieveDrFord and #WeBelieveSurvivors, she expressed support for Ford during her emotional opening statement.

“Listening to this women’s voice shake as she pushes through this moment…my heart,” the New York-based activist wrote.

“This is hard,” Burke wrote in a separate tweet as questioning began.

Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court confirmation is in jeopardy after Ford accused the judge of sexually assaulting her when they were teens in the 1980s. Burke is one of many public figures who has said she believes Ford’s claim.

Burke launched the #MeToo movement about a decade ago to show solidarity with those affected by sexual assault and to help empower them. The hashtag and movement has gained monumental steam this year as men and women come forward with their own experiences of sexual misconduct.

Burke specifically referenced committee chairman Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), who apologized to both Ford and Kavanaugh in his opening statement “for the way you’ve been treated.” Ford and Kavanaugh have both said they’ve faced attacks on their character, past and credibility after Ford’s claim was made public. Grassley also blamed Democrats for making Ford’s allegation public so late in the confirmation process.

“I didn’t come here for civil disobedience but Grassley is wearing me thin…” Burke tweeted.

Actress Alyssa Milano was also sitting behind Ford. She tweeted photos from the hearing room and wrote, "I believe Dr. Christine Blasey Ford."

Milano has has helped propel the #MeToo movement into the national spotlight this last year and has shared her own stories of sexual assault. After President Donald Trump questioned why Ford didn't report her assault at the time she said it happened, Milano offered herself an example of other women not reporting assaults. She tweeted details of an attack she said happened as a teen and said it took her 30 years to tell her parents. Many others also used the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport.