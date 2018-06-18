Photos released by the United States Customs and Border Protection agency show children using foil-like sheets as blankets as well as cage-like structures inside of a South Texas Border Patrol facility. The facility has separate wings for unaccompanied children, adults who are by themselves, and mothers and fathers who are accompanied by children. Reporters were allowed to visit the facility this weekend in response to criticism of the Trump administration's "zero-tolerance" policy, which separates children from their parents, because the adults have been referred to the Department of Homeland Security for prosecution, NBC News reported. The administration began enforcing the policy in April. Until the shift, families were usually referred for civil deportation proceedings, which did not require separation, The Associated Press reported.