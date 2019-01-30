Chicago Is Colder Than Siberia, the South Pole and Mount Everest

When you think of cold weather, the South Pole, Mount Everest, Siberia and Alaska often come to mind – but Chicago is colder than all of those places Wednesday.
As the city is blanketed by a bout of historic cold, temperature highs aren’t expected to rise above -15 degrees. Lows could reach to near -26 Wednesday, nearing the coldest temperature ever seen in the city.
By comparison, the high for Wednesday in Anchorage is 34 degrees and the low is 24. At the Amundsen-Scott South Pole Station, the high temperature is -3 and the low is -8.
A 10-degree high is forecast at the Mount Everest Base Camp, along with a low of -1. Even in Siberia, the high for Wednesday is forecast to sit at 8 degrees, with a low of 5.
The entire Chicago area is under a Wind Chill Warning until noon Thursday.