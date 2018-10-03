A golden retriever found inside a trash bag in a dumpster has been named American Humane's 2018 American Hero Dog for overcoming her severe injuries and becoming a certified therapy dog, "Today" reported.

Chi Chi lost all four legs after being bound and left for dead in the dumpster in South Korea. But animal workers found her and revived her, and her story caught the eye of a family in Arizona. The Howells adopted Chi Chi, who learned how to walk and eventually got two sets of prosthetic legs.

She's since become a therapy dog and had cancerous tumors removed, making her a cancer survivor as well.

"When people meet Chi Chi, they are inspired by her courage, perseverance, ability to overcome adversity and her never-give-up attitude," Elizabeth Howell said in a statement released by American Humane.