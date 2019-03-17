Video of Officer Punching Woman During Arrest in Pennsylvania Sparks Investigation

An investigation is underway after a video surfaced on social media showing a Chester police officer punching a woman. NBC10 obtained the clip.

Video of an officer punching a woman during an arrest in Chester, Pennsylvania, has sparked an investigation.

Police say the ordeal began when a group of people tried to get into a party at a home on the 900 block of E. 15th Street around 5 p.m. Saturday. When they were turned away, one of the people in the group, identified by police as Jaylene Westfall, 19, of Levittown, Pennsylvania, attacked one of the residents, investigators said.

Westfall also allegedly attacked another resident who tried to remove her from the home. When the residents shut themselves inside the house, Westfall and other members of the group kicked in the locked front door, entered the home and attacked several people inside, police said.

When police arrived at the scene, a woman, identified as Dominique Difiore, 20, of Brookhaven, Pennsylvania, allegedly struck a police sergeant. Difiore, Westfall, Shawn Connelly, 21, of Philadelphia, and Tess Herman, 20, of Springfield, Pennsylvania, were all arrested and charged with aggravated assault and alcohol-related offenses.

Video was posted online showing an officer punching an unidentified woman during the incident. He appears to be holding a stun gun while doing it. Witnesses, who did not want to be identified, said the woman struck the officer first before he punched her.

A viewer told NBC10 the woman who was punched is a college student who was attending a Widener University event, though police have not confirmed this.

A spokesperson from Widener University told NBC10 none of the four people arrested are students at the school. They also said the incident did not take place on Widener's campus and it was not a university-sanctioned event.

“The incident, the video, and level of force used in connection with the event are all currently under investigation,” Chester Police Chief James Nolan wrote in a released statement.

Police are also working to determine if other people will be charged in connection to the fight.