The woman told police she had been doing drugs for days before the incident near Ocala.

A 23-year-old Florida woman was captured on police body camera video dropping a baby on its head, fracturing the infant's skull, while running away from police.

Kayla Morgan was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated child abuse and resisting arrest.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies were called after witnesses reported seeing a woman darting in and out of traffic near Silver Springs while holding an infant, according to NBC affiliate WESH-TV.

When deputies approached Morgan, she could be seen running away before dropping the infant head first on the ground. Video shows a bystander rushing to help the child and handing the baby over to officers.

The baby was taken to the hospital with a fractured skull, deputies said. It was not immeditaley clear if Morgan was the baby's mother. Officials said the baby is expected to recover.

Morgan was taken to an area hospital after telling deputies she had been taking psychoactive drugs, including methamphetamine and the street drug "Molly," over the last three days.

She told investigators she thought "a monster was trying to suck her blood," according to WESH.

It was not immediately clear if Morgan had an attorney.