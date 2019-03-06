Starvation Afflicts Kids in War-Torn Central African Republic

There are an estimated 1.5 million children at risk of starvation in the Central African Republic, a nation riven by civil war between Christian militias and Muslim rebels, in a massive humanitarian crisis that's gone largely unnoticed, NBC News reported.

The Texas-sized nation is ranked last on the 2018 Global Hunger Index, and UNICEF says that more than 43,000 of its children under age 5 are expected to face an extremely high risk of dying next year.

"This is the most dangerous place in the world for children," said Caryl Stern, the CEO of UNICEF USA.

The Bangui Paediatric Centre demonstrates the depths of the crisis: the healthcare facility gets so crowded that as many as three sick children may be forced to share one bed. Many children are given a nutritionally enhanced peanut butter called Plumpy'nut to restore them to health.