3-Year-Old Missing for Days Found Safe in Woods - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
3-Year-Old Missing for Days Found Safe in Woods

"He's already asked to watch Netflix, so he's good," Casey Hathaway's mother said

Published 13 minutes ago

    Craven County Sheriff's Office via AP
    This undated image provided by the Craven County Sheriff's Office shows an online poster for missing Casey Hathaway. Authorities in North Carolina said Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019, Hathaway, the 3-year-old boy who was missing for two days, has been found alive in good health near the home he disappeared from.

    A 3-year-old boy missing since Tuesday night was found safe Thursday night in a wooded area about a quarter-mile from where he went missing, NBC News reported.

    Casey Hathaway is in good health after he went missing while playing with two young relatives in the backyard of his grandmother's home, according to the sheriff's office in Craven County, North Carolina. Police never saw any indication he was abducted.

    "He is good, he's up and talking — he's already asked to watch Netflix, so he's good," said Casey's mother, Brittany Hathaway, at a news conference where she hugged the search-and-rescue captain who found Casey.

    The captain, Shane Grier of Chocowinity EMS, said Casey was cold but able to speak when he was found.

