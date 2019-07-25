Police Seek Man in 3 Calif. Killings

A man described as armed and dangerous was sought early Thursday after three fatal shootings overnight at an apartment and gas station in the San Fernando Valley.

Gerry Dean Zaragoza, 26, is suspected of fatally shooting his father and brother at a Canoga Park apartment and gunning down an employee early Thursday at a North Hollywood gas station. Police released a photo of the suspect. In a tweet, the LAPD said he was last seen in a newer model dark blue SUV, possibly a Jeep, with paper plates.

NBC4 is attempting to confirm whether a bank robbery early Thursday was part fo the series of crimes.

The LAPD declared a tactical alerting, meaning resources would be focused on the search for Zaragoza.

The widespread search began after the suspect's two family members were found dead at the apartment in the 21900 block of Roscoe Boulevard. A woman identified as the suspect's mother was wounded by a gunshot to the arm, police said.

Investigators said the shooting occurred in the residence at about 2 a.m.

About an hour later, two employees were hospitalized after the gunfire at a Shell station near Vineland Avenue and Vanowen Street in North Hollywood. One victim died later at the hospital.

"We believe the victims are acquaintances of Zaragoza," said LAPD Public Information Director Josh Rubenstein.

A motive remained unclear.

At 1:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon, a deadly shooting was reported at an Orange Line bus stop at Victory Boulevard and Woodley Avenue in Van Nuys. It wasn't immediately clear if it was related to the earlier shootings, however police set up a large perimeter to search for the shooter who ran east on Victory Boulevard.

NBC4's Eric Leonard and Mekahlo Medina contributed to this report.