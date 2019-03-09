California Endured Worst Fire Season in the Country Last Year

In this Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 photo, Christina Taft, the daughter of Camp Fire victim Victoria Taft, displays a collage of photos of her mother, at the burned out ruins of the Paradise, Calif., home where she died last fall. Taft refused to leave. If the threat was real, authorities would order an evacuation, she told her daughter. Victoria Taft’s remains were recovered from the ruins of her living room.

California suffered the worst wildfire devastation in the country last year, according to a new federal report.

The annual Wildland Fire Summary report released this week by the National Interagency Coordination Center said 1.8 million acres burned in 2018 in the Golden State - more than in any other state.

"That’s the worst in recorded history" for California, said California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) spokesman Scott McLean.

The next most geographically destructive year in California was 2008 when nearly 1.6 million acres burned, he said.

Neighboring Nevada, meanwhile, saw 1 million acres burn in 2018, putting it in second place among states for acreage destroyed, according to the federal report.