California and 15 Other States Sue Over Trump's National Emergency

""He knows there is no border crisis, he knows his emergency declaration is unwarranted, and he admits that he will likely lose this case in court," California Attorney General Xavier Becerra said Monday

Published 25 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    Trump Declares National Emergency to Build Border Wall

    President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is declaring a national emergency in an attempt to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border

    (Published Friday, Feb. 15, 2019)

    California's attorney general filed a lawsuit Monday against President Donald Trump's emergency declaration to fund a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

    Xavier Becerra released a statement Monday saying 16 states — including California — allege the Trump administration's action violates the Constitution.

    "President Trump treats the rule of law with utter contempt," Becerra said. "He knows there is no border crisis, he knows his emergency declaration is unwarranted, and he admits that he will likely lose this case in court."

    Joining in filing the lawsuit are the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, and Virginia.

    Trump declared a national emergency to fulfill his promise of completing the wall.

    The move allows the president to bypass Congress to use money from the Pentagon and other budgets.

    California has repeatedly challenged Trump in court.

    "President Trump is manufacturing a crisis and declaring a made-up 'national emergency' in order to seize power and undermine the Constitution," said California Gov. Gavin Newsom in a statement. "This 'emergency' is a national disgrace."

      

