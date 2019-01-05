3 Dead, 4 Injured in Calif. Bowling Alley Shooting - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
3 Dead, 4 Injured in Calif. Bowling Alley Shooting

A witnesses says the shooting resulted from a "huge fight" that devolved into "complete chaos."

By Christine Kim

Published 10 minutes ago

    Police tape blocks the scene of a shooting that left three people dead and four injured at a bowling alley in Torrance, Calif. on Friday, Jan. 4, 2019.

    Three men died and four were injured in a shooting at a bowling alley in Torrance, California.

    Police responded to calls of shots fired at Gable House Bowl on Hawthorne Boulevard around midnight on Saturday and found multiple people injured with gunshot wounds. Two men were transported to a local hospital.

    One of the dead men was identified as 28-year-old Astin Edwards, who was at the bowling alley with his cousin and some friends when things escalated.

    "He was trying to break up the fight. Girls and this guy came out of nowhere and started shooting," his father, Dwayne Edwards said.

    Wes Hamad, a 29-year-old Torrance resident, said he was at the bowling alley with his 13-year-old niece and cousin when he saw a "huge fight" break out. Hamad said the brawl, which lasted about five minutes, blocked the entrance of Gable House Bowl and devolved into "complete chaos."

    "I grabbed my niece and started running towards the far end of the bowling alley," he said. "As we were running, we heard 15 shots."

    As he was leaving, Hamad said, he saw a woman weeping over a man who was riddled with multiple gunshot wounds in his head and neck.

    The victims have yet to be identified and police continue to investigate what led to the shooting.

    Associated Press contributed to this report.

      

