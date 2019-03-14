39 Tons of Butterball Ground Turkey Recalled Over Salmonella Fears - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
39 Tons of Butterball Ground Turkey Recalled Over Salmonella Fears

    Butterball is recalling nearly 80,000 pounds -- 39 tons -- of raw ground turkey products that may be contaminated with a certain strain of Salmonella.

    Federal officials investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Schwarzengrund infections found Butterball ground turkey samples closely related, genetically, to samples taken from four of five patients in two states, officials said Wednesday.

    The prepackaged raw ground turkey was produced on July 7 and shipped to institutional and retail locations nationwide. Authorities say they're concerned the turkey could be in people's freezers -- and if that's the case, they're urging the turkey be thrown out or returned to the place of purchase. 

    The following products are subject to recall:

    • 48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC codes 22655-71555 or 22655-71557 represented on the label.
    • 48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71556 represented on the label.
    • 16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (85% LEAN/15% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 22655-71546 represented on the label.
    • 16-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “BUTTERBALL everyday Fresh Ground Turkey WITH NATURAL FLAVORING (93% LEAN/7% FAT)” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC codes 22655-71547 or 22655-71561 represented on the label
    • 48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “Kroger GROUND TURKEY FRESH 85% LEAN – 15% FAT” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188, and UPC code 111141097993 represented on the label.
    • 48-oz. plastic wrapped tray containing “FOOD LION 15% fat ground turkey with natural flavorings” with sell or freeze by date of 7/26/18, lot code 8188 and UPC code 3582609294 represented on the label.

     

    Consumption of food contaminated with Salmonella can cause salmonellosis, one of the most common bacterial foodborne illnesses. The most common symptoms of salmonellosis are diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days. Most people recover without treatment. In some people, however, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Older adults and infants are more likely to develop a severe illness. Get more details here. 

