Bulletproof Backpacks Wouldn't Have Saved Anyone in Recent Shootings

Chief Operating Officer for Amendment II, Rich Brand, shoots a child's backpack with their Rynohide CNT Shield in it on Dec. 21, 2012 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Sales of bulletproof backpacks have spiked almost 300 percent following a spate of school shootings and the recent attacks in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Yet, none of the backpacks currently on the market would have stopped a single rifle round coming from those gunmen, NBC News reported.

Bulletproof backpacks and backpack inserts for students are for sale online and on the shelves at major retailers including Walmart, Office Depot, Home Depot and Bed Bath and Beyond.

Made by companies such as Bullet Blocker, Guard Dog and TuffyPacks, the backpacks retail for anywhere between $99 and $490.