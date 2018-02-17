Hundreds Rally for Gun Control in Wake of Deadly Fla. Shooting

Chanting "enough is enough" and waving signs emblazoned with messages like "No more silence, end gun violence," hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Federal Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale Saturday to rally for stronger gun control laws. (Published 41 minutes ago)

Chanting "enough is enough" and waving signs emblazoned with messages like "No more silence, end gun violence," hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside the Federal Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale Saturday to rally for stronger gun control laws in the aftermath of the deadly Stoneman Douglas High School shooting.

The protest, which aims to improve firearm safety legislation, calls on the Florida Legislature to act in the name of gun regulation.

"We cannot have one more family, one more student, one more life taken because of a failure to hear and enact comprehensive firearm safety legislature in Florida," the Facebook event page reads.

Several groups, local lawmakers and public figures are expected to attend the rally, including Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie.

"I’m hopeful that this time will be different because our young people are stepping up to lead the change they are looking for on more sensible gun laws," Runcie tweeted. "Come out this afternoon to support the movement. #GunControlNow."



The protest is scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. The courthouse is located on 299 E. Broward Blvd.

Ahead of the protest, the Miami Gun Show -- one of the largest gun shows in the state -- opened Saturday morning less than 50 miles from Stoneman Douglas.

More than 140 vendors were at the show, selling a variety of weapons including handguns and AR-15s. The alleged gunman in the Stoneman Douglas shooting used an AR-15 to carry out the fatal attack, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Officials with Florida Gun Shows say they want to acknowledge the City of Parkland and its citizens, as well as the students and teachers who were murdered in the vicious attack.

“There’s no disrespect or insensitivity intended by this long-planned gun show,” the organization said. “We demand and enforce strict gun safety and encourage training for those who wish to own firearms.”

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.