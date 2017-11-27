A woman received worldwide support and backlash after a photo of her publicly breastfeeding her child at Disneyland, with two disapproving women in the background, went viral. Vikki Vargas reports for the NBC4 News at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. (Published Monday, Nov. 27, 2017)

A California mom who posted a photo that shows her breastfeeding her son while two women look on in disgust at Disneyland has received both major backlash as well as support. The mother said Monday she never expected such a response.

Brittni Medina of Rancho Cucamonga, who attended the Anaheim park earlier in November, said her 10-month-old son became cranky while in line for a holiday photo and she needed to feed him. She said she heard two women making comments behind her, saying she should go somewhere private.

Medina's husband snapped a picture so people could "peep the haters."

"No women should be shamed for feeding their baby uncovered," she said in the Facebook post.

The photo has been shared more than 1,000 times and liked more than 7,600 times.

The breastfeeding mom said the response has been overwhelmingly positive, despite some detractors.

"People are sending me their pictures of publicly breastfeeding," Medina told NBC4. "It's awesome that other moms feel more comfortable doing something so natural as feeding your kid."

Medina also updated her Facebook post to say that family members of the disapproving women had reached out to her, and one said he was ashamed of his aunt's behavior.

Medina said she and her family are Disneyland annual passholders and visit the theme park a couple of times per month. They don't expect that to change.

Disney released a statement to NBC4 in response to the breastfeeding debate: "In accordance with California law, mothers are welcome to breastfeed children at Disneyland Resort, and we have two Baby Care Centers available in our theme parks as well, with additional amenities for parents of infants and toddlers."