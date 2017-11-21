Surveillance video shows an off-duty military police officer in Brazil engaged in a shootout with armed robbers inside a pharmacy, while holding his young son in his arms. (Published 2 hours ago)

An off-duty Military Police (PM) officer shot dead two suspected armed robbers Saturday during a hold up at a Brazilian pharmacy, all while holding his young son in his arms.

Sgt. Rafael Souza was with his wife and young son at a pharmacy in the city of Campo Limpo Paulista, buying medicine when two hooded armed men stormed the business, according to Sao Paulo's Metropolitan Battalion, Brazil's Radio Acesa reported.

Officials said when Souza told the gunmen he was a police officer, one of the suspects, later identified as 24-year-old Jefferson Alves, pointed a gun in Souza's direction and fired. The officer then drew his own weapon, firing a shot past another shopper, who has his hands in the air.

Surveillance video shows the officer holding his son in one arm while firing at the suspects in the other. At one point, the officer's wife can be seen running between aisles, hiding behind shelves as she makes her way toward her husband to grab her son.

Alves and the other suspect, identified as 22-year-old Italo Creato, were pronounced dead at the scene, the city's coroner's office said.

The PM said it is investigating the incident and Souza will undergo a psychological analysis before returning to duty.