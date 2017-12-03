VIDEO FRAME GRAB: In this 2005 frame from video, Donald Trump (center)prepares for an appearance on 'Days of Our Lives' with actress Arianne Zucker (right). He is accompanied to the set by Access Hollywood host Billy Bush (left).

Former "Access Hollywood" anchor Billy Bush confirmed again that it was Donald Trump's voice on the famous 2005 video that recorded Trump bragging about crude and degrading behavior toward women.

The New York Times reported last week that Trump has told at least one U.S. senator and other people that he didn't believe the voice on the tape was his — even though he directly confirmed the remarks and apologized for them a month before the presidential election last year.

In an op-ed article Sunday night on the Times' website, Bush — to whom Trump made the remarks — wrote: "He said it. 'Grab 'em by the pussy.' Of course he said it."

Bush added: "Along with Donald Trump and me, there were seven other guys present on the bus at the time, and every single one of us assumed we were listening to a crass standup act. He was performing. Surely, we thought, none of this was real.