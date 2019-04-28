7 People Shot, 1 Fatally in Baltimore: Police

Seven people have been shot, including one fatally, in West Baltimore after cit police said a gunman began to fire indiscriminately into a crowd at a cookout.

Baltimore City Police confirmed that the shooting happened in the 2500 block of Edmondson Avenue in Baltimore, across from the Perkins Square Baptist Church.

Police said they received a call after 5 p.m. reporting multiple injuries in a shooting at a cookout and confirmed that one person has died.

That victim collapsed in front of the church after the shooting.

Commissioner Michael Harrison said a man "began firing indiscriminately into the crowd, striking a number of people," according to NBC affiliate WBAL.

"That person was targeting one, if not more people in that crowd," Harrison said. "There could be other individuals who were injured who may show up at the hospital."

Harrison said investigators believe there may have been a second shooter who may have fired shots back at the suspect, but could not confirm that information.

The initial gunman fled the scene.

According to Harrison, there were two cookouts happening on opposite sides of the street at the same time, but it is unclear if the two cookouts were related.

Stay with News4 and NBCWashington.com for updates on this developing story.