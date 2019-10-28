Chloe Wiegand was 18 months old when she fell to her death at a Royal Caribbean cruise docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Authorities in Puerto Rico filed charges Monday against Salvatore Anello, the grandfather of the toddler who died after falling off a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in San Juan.

Puerto Rico's Justice Department said in a statement that it charged Anello with negligent manslaughter.

San Juan Investigations Chamber judge Jimmy Sepúlveda determined cause for the arrest and set bond at $80,000, the Justice Department added. A hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 20.

Chloe was 18 months old when she fell off the 11th floor of the Freedom of the Seas cruise ship on July 7.

The girl was traveling with her parents and her four grandparents. According to the maternal grandfather's testimony, the little girl asked be raised in his arms. He put her on a rail by a window, thinking the glass would hold her. However, the window was open.

In an obituary, Chloe Wiegand was described as a girl who loved to laugh, smile and throw kisses, even at strangers.

"She could get anybody to smile,'' Chloe's mother said in a previous interview. "Her first word was 'Hi.' I mean, she loved people."