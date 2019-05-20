Grady Wayne Wilkes (inset) is suspected of shooting three police officers, one fatally, at a trailer park in Auburn, Alabama, Sunday, officials said.

Police in Alabama are hunting for a man believed to be armed and dangerous after a police officer was fatally shot and two others were injured in a trailer park Sunday night, NBC News report.

The suspect, Grady Wayne Wilkes, is "armed and definitely considered dangerous," Auburn police Chief Paul Register said at a news conference, adding it was "probably the worst day of my time here."

The officers were responding to a domestic disturbance at the Arrowhead Trailer Park when they were shot. The two injured officers are expected to recover, authorities said.

Wilkes was last seen at the trailer park wearing body armor over camo clothing and a helmet, according to an emergency blue alert activated by the state of Alabama. He is white, 6 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 219 pounds.