Man Kidnaps Girl After Teens Tried to Catch Him Soliciting Girls for Sex

A teenage girl is safe now, after she was kidnapped by a suspected child predator in Vista. NBC 7's Erika Cervantes has new information on the investigation. (Published Monday, Oct. 7, 2019)

A Southern California man faces kidnapping and other charges after driving away with a teenage girl he allegedly solicited for sex through social media, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The 17-year-old and her friends met up with 32-year-old Robert Dreyfus Sunday afternoon in an attempt to expose him for using a social media platform to contact underage girls to have sex with, the group told SDSO.

Dreyfus and the girl exchanged text messages and eventually agreed to meet at a shopping center off E. Vista Way and Monte Mar Road. Once there, Dreyfus convinced the teen to get inside his car and then immediately drove off, SDSO said.

The girl was able to contact her friends, who called 911 to report the kidnapping, SDSO said. Sheriff's deputies called Dreyfus on his cell phone, at which point he pulled the car over on E. Vista Way near Corvalla Drive and took off on foot.

Deputies arrested Dreyfus and booked him into the Vista Detention Facility for suspected kidnapping, sending harmful matter to a minor and communicating with a minor with the intent to commit a further offence.

Deputies were able to rescue the teenager, who was unharmed, SDSO said.

Dreyfus posted bail and will appear in court on Oct. 15 at 1:30 p.m.

The Sheriff's Department said they strongly discourage people from setting up meetings or contacting anyone for the purpose of catching an individual who is committing a crime.

SDSO asked anyone with information to contact the Vista Patrol Station at (760) 940-4551 or the Sheriff's Communication Center at (858) 565-5200 or Crime Stoppers’ anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.