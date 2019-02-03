At Least 28 Haitians Killed During Migrant Smuggling Operation - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
At Least 28 Haitians Killed During Migrant Smuggling Operation

Another 17 Haitians survived, according to the U.S. Embassy in Haiti

By Brandon Lopez

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 3 minutes ago

    At least 28 Haitians drowned Sunday after they were trying to leave Haiti in a migrant smuggling operation, officials said.

    According to the U.S. Embassy in Haiti, 28 Haitians drowned, and 17 survived.

    It all happened after the Haitians were on a vessel and were being trafficked out of Haiti.

    “Please urge families and communities: Illegal migrant and smuggling operations are dangerous and frequently end in tragedy,” said the U.S. Embassy on their Twitter account.

    Two people were rescued Sunday morning near Fish Hawk Cay near The Bahamas.

    This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available

