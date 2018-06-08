Chef, TV Host Anthony Bourdain Dies at 61: CNN

In this May 17, 2017, file photo, Anthony Bourdain attends the Turner Upfront 2017 arrivals on the red carpet at The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

What to Know "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" won four consecutive Primetime Emmys for outstanding informational series or special

In 2016, he and then-President Barack Obama sat down for a dinner of "cheap but delicious noodles" in a Vietnamese hole-in-the-wall

"His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much," CNN said in a statement

Celebrity chef and world-traveling CNN host Anthony Bourdain is dead at 61, the network said Friday. CNN said the cause of death was suicide.



His friend, New York chef Eric Ripert, found Bourdain unresponsive in a hotel room in France, where he was filming his show "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown," according to CNN.

"It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain," CNN said in a statement Friday morning. "His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time."

Bourdain's 2000 book "Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly," an unvarnished look behind the scenes of the New York restaurant world, brought him international fame, which turned into a long TV career.

He brought viewers around the world to sample all kinds of cuisines, winning four consecutive Primetime Emmys for outstanding informational series or special with "Parts Unknown." The show also won a Peabody Award in 2013.

In 2016, he and then-President Barack Obama sat down for a dinner of "cheap but delicious noodles" in a Vietnamese hole-in-the-wall restaurant.

His death comes the same week as another prominent New Yorker's suicide, Kate Spade. She was 55.

Suicide is among the leading causes of death in the United States, with rates up 30 percent since 1999, NBC News reported. Nearly 45,000 people died by suicide in 2016, the most recent year for which data were available.

The increase affected both men and women and all racial and ethnic groups, with adults aged 45 to 64 having the largest rate increase and greatest numbers of suicides in the period, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week.

Half of people who died by suicide had a known mental health condition, the CDC said. Relationship problems, substance abuse issues and job or financial troubles also contributed to the trends.

'Tonight': Secret Ingredient With Anthony Bourdain

Jimmy Fallon, Anthony Bourdain and Sienna Miller take turns guessing the unusual secret ingredient hidden in each course of a "gourmet" meal, earning points if they guess right. (Published Thursday, April 20, 2017)

SUICIDE PREVENTION HELP: Here is information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health. If you are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.