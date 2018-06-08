Anthony Bourdain, celebrity chef and host of his TV series “Anthony Bourdain:Parts Unknown,” has died at the age of 61. (Published 29 minutes ago)

After the death of famed chef and award-winning storyteller Anthony Bourdain, celebrities and journalists took to Twitter on Friday to honor the "friend of food and culture" and share resources for suicide prevention.

Scientist and author Neil deGrasse Tyson shared a photo of himself with Bourdain. The "Parts Unknown" host joined Tyson on an episode of his podcast, "StarTalk."

Tyson tweeted: "A friend of @StarTalkRadio. A friend of Food & Culture. A friend to us all."

"Today" host Savannah Guthrie wrote that she was "heartbroken" about Bourdain's death. She shared a photo of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK.

Read more reactions to Bourdain's death below.

Here is information on suicide prevention from the National Institute of Mental Health. If you are in crisis, you can also reach out to the Crisis Text Line by texting ‘Home’ to 741741.

