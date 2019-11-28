As Many as 10 Animals Killed in Fire at Ohio Wildlife Park

As many as 10 animals were assumed to have died in in a fire Thursday night at a wildlife park in northern Ohio, police said.

Danbury Township police Officer Carolyn DeMore, one of the first responders on the scene, said very little was known about the fire at African Safari Wildlife Park in Port Clinton, in Ottawa County along Lake Erie. But she said that after she arrived, she heard two explosions from inside the structure, which was already fully engulfed in flames, NBC News reports.

DeMore said three bongos, three giraffes, three red river hogs and a springbok had been in the barn and were presumed dead. Bongos and springboks are species of antelope.