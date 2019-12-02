Amazon Removes Christmas Ornaments Depicting Auschwitz Concentration Camp

Amazon has removed Christmas ornaments from its website that depict the Auschwitz concentration camp after complaints on social media, NBC News reported.

The Auschwitz Memorial, which preserves the site of the former German Nazi concentration and extermination camp in Poland, tweeted images of ornaments and other trinkets featuring the camp on Sunday.

Amazon told NBC News in a statement Monday morning that the products in question have been removed.

"All sellers must follow our selling guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action, including potential removal of their account," a company spokesperson said in a statement.