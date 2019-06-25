Adam Sandler Surprises NJ Kids With Pickup Game of Basketball

Adam Sandler and three friends stopped to play basketball with some Atlantic City children before Sandler’s Hard Rock Hotel and Casino performance this past weekend.

Adam Sandler shocked a bunch of Atlantic City kids Friday when he showed up to play some hoops at a basketball court in the South Jersey beach town.

"I couldn’t believe it,” said Jahmir Campfield, one of the kids at the basketball court. “I wanted to see him in person because he’s mad funny in the movies.”

The comedian and three of his friends stopped by a basketball court on Pennsylvania Avenue in Atlantic City, New Jersey, Friday afternoon before he performed at the Hard Rock casino that night.

"He was like, 'Can I play with you guys?' And we’re like, 'Yeah, sure,'" 12-year-old Jahlil Boston said.

Boston and his group of friends immediately recognized Sandler and took pictures with him on Snapchat.

"I got so excited. I ran to the bench and got my phone and started recording,” another player, Abdul Hawkins, said.

Sandler spent 20 minutes playing hoops with the kids, including some two-on-two games and four-on-four's.

"It’s amazing how he just came to play basketball with us and not like somewhere else,” Hawkins said.

Before he left, Sandler joined the kids for a group photo. He even gave the kids some Hard Rock water bottles.

"Call me so I can come out there and be the funny kid in a movie,” Campfield said he told Sandler before he left.