Actor Burt Reynolds Dies at 82

Burt Reynolds speaks during a Q&A session at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Last Movie Star" at the Egyptian Theatre on March 22, 2018, in Hollywood, California.

Actor Burt Reynolds died Thursday at the age of 82, his agent confirmed to NBC News.

Reynolds died Thursday morning at Jupiter Medical in Florida, his manager Erik Kritzer told The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported Reynolds' death.

Reynolds was known for his roles in films such as "Deliverance," "The Longest Yard," and "Smokey and The Bandit."

Reynolds was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance in "Boogie Nights."

Reynolds won an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for his role as Wood Newton in "Evening Shade."

He is survived by his son, Quinton.