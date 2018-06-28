Multiple people are hurt after a shooting at the Capital Gazette newspaper building in Annapolis, Maryland, local police and federal officials say.

Anne Arundel County police confirmed there was a shooter in the building, at 888 Bestgate Road. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said on Twitter that the "shooting incident" was at the Capital Gazette.

There are confirmed injuries, Capt. Russell Davies with the Anne Arundel EMS confirmed to NBC News. There are no confirmed deaths, he said.

One patient is being treated at R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma in Baltimore, a hospital representative said.

Gazette staff told The Baltimore Sun — which owns the Gazette — that multiple people were shot, a story on the Sun's website says.

The suspected shooter is in custody, a police representative told News4. Three senior law enforcement officials briefed on the shooting tell NBC News that the suspect, a white male, is believed to have used a shotgun.

On Twitter, Capital Gazette reporter Phil Davis sent terrifying updates on the shooting.

"Gunman shot through the glass door to the office and opened fire on multiple employees. Can't say much more and don't want to declare anyone dead, but it's bad," he tweeted.

"There is nothing more terrifying than hearing multiple people get shot while you're under your desk and then hear the gunman reload," he said in another tweet.

Davis noted that he sent the messages once he was safe.

The call for an active shooter came in at 2:34 p.m, Davies said. Officers continue to search the building.

Chopper4 footage shows people walking out with their hands up.

Gov. Larry Hogan said he was "devastated" to learn of the shooting. He asked residents to stay away from the area. Defense Highway (MD-450) and Generals Highway (MD-178) are closed.





Anyone who needs to reunite with a loved one is asked to meet them at the Lord & Taylor store at the nearby mall.

Owned by The Baltimore Sun, Capital Gazette Communications publications include The Capital Gazette, The Capital, Maryland Gazette, Bowie Blade-News, Crofton-West County Gazette and Capital Style Magazine.

