Florida Man Got $980K Tax Refund, But He Shouldn't Have, Feds Say

Published 9 minutes ago

    Daniel Acker/Bloomberg via Getty Images
    This April 11, 2013, file photo, shows U.S. Department of the Treasury Internal Revenue Service (IRS) 1040 Individual Income Tax forms for the 2012 tax year.

    A Florida man received a huge IRS refund by falsely claiming he paid $1 million in taxes, authorities said Friday.

    The IRS has recouped much of the $980,000 refund from Tampa resident Ramon Christopher Blanchett, who federal prosecutors said told a seven-digit lie on his 2016 income tax returns.

    Blanchett called himself a "freelancer" and reported $18,497 of income that year, according to an asset forfeiture complaint filed last month by the U.S. Attorney's Office in Tampa. 

    But in that same self-prepared 1040 return, filed Feb. 21, 2017, Blanchett also reported that $1 million had been withheld in taxes, which led to a $980,000 refund check, federal authorities said.

