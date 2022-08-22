Crime and Courts

85 People Arrested in Brazen California-to-Florida Drug Smuggling Operation Using Checked Luggage

One seizure involved six pieces of luggage checked onto commercial flights that contained nothing but drugs. “They didn't even put so much as a pair of underwear in there to hide it,” Florida's Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said

Commercial Flight Drug Smuggling
Polk County Sheriff's Office via Facebook

What to Know

  • Millions of dollars in illicit drugs were seized from the operation, which used checked bags on commercial flights to move the drugs from coast to coast.
  • The 85 arrests involved 355 combined felonies and 93 misdemeanors in a case centered on drug trafficking in the area around Winter Haven, Florida.
  • Street value of about $12.8 million was estimated for the seizures of drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, oxycodone and Xanax.

Eighty-five people have been arrested and millions of dollars in illicit drugs seized in a smuggling operation that used checked bags on commercial flights from California to Florida, investigators said Friday.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said at a news conference that the drugs were hidden in luggage on flights from Los Angeles to Orlando over a two-year period. One seizure involved six piece of luggage containing nothing but drugs, he said.

“They didn't even put so much as a pair of underwear in there to hide it,” Judd told reporters.

The 85 arrests involved 355 combined felonies and 93 misdemeanors in a case centered on drug trafficking in the area around Winter Haven, Florida, authorities said.

Street value of about $12.8 million was estimated for the seizures of drugs including methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, fentanyl, oxycodone and Xanax. Forty-nine guns and $235,000 in cash was also confiscated.

Judd said it was the largest wiretap-related investigation in Polk County history.

“It's anything other than low-level and nonviolent,” the sheriff said. “The whole time they were peddling poison to your kids.”

