813,000 borrowers get email from President Joe Biden on student loan forgiveness

Though Biden's plans to cancel up to $400 billion in student debt for tens of millions of Americans were foiled over the summer at the Supreme Court, he has managed to erase $127 billion in student debt so far for more than 3.5 million borrowers — more than any other president in history.

Around 813,000 student loan borrowers will begin to receive an email from President Joe Biden notifying them that their debt has been forgiven because of his actions.

Many borrowers who will get the email likely already knew about the loan cancellation and may have already received that relief. The email directly from the president makes it clear who was responsible for the relief.

The Biden administration used existing programs, including Public Service Loan Forgiveness and income-driven repayment plans, to deliver the debt cancellation. Previously, the relief under these programs was hard to access.

"The president is committed to fighting for hardworking American families, making sure we get them a little more breathing room, and allowing them to support themselves and their families," a White House official said on Tuesday.

