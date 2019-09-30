6th-Grade Girl Says She Lied About Boys Cutting Her Dreadlocks

California becomes first state to sign into law a ban on discrimination Ted Chen reports for NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on July 3, 2019. (Published Friday, July 5, 2019)

A 12-year-old girl who accused three sixth-grade boys of pinning her down and cutting her dreadlocks has admitted to school officials she was not attacked and cut her own hair, her family's attorney and the school said.

A sixth-grade girl at Immanuel Christian School in Springfield, Virginia, said three white classmates ambushed her on the playground last week and used scissors to cut off some of her dreadlocks while telling her her hair was "nappy" and "ugly."

She and her family met with school officials Monday morning to apologize.

The girl maintains she has been the victim of bullying, her family's attorney said. The family is seeking counseling for the girl.

"To those young boys and their parents, we sincerely apologize for the pain and anxiety these allegations have caused," the family said in a statement. "To the administrators and families of Immanuel Christian School, we are sorry for the damage this incident has done to trust within the school family and the undue scorn it has brought to the school."

During the investigation of the girl's accusations, security camera video showed where people were at the time of the alleged attack, the family's attorney said, and it became clear the girl's account could not be true based on the day and time she said it happened.

"While we are relieved to hear the truth and bring the events of the past few days to a close, we also feel tremendous pain for the victims and the hurt on both sides of this conflict," the school said in a statement. "We recognize that we now enter what will be a long season of healing."