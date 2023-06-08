Michigan

6-year-old Detroit boy shoots 1-year-old twice with gun he found, police say

The 1-year-old, who was shot in the cheek and shoulder, survived. Police called for those with guns to secure their weapons.

By Phil Helsel | NBC News

WDIV-TV

A 6-year-old boy found a gun and shot his 1-year-old sibling twice on Wednesday, Detroit police said, in what an official said is a too-common occurrence.

The younger child, who was shot in the cheek and shoulder, survived, Detroit Police Assistant Chief Charles Fitzgerald told reporters.

“Here we are again,” Fitzgerald said, adding, “We’re here far too often talking about securing your weapons.”

The 1-year-old was jumping in a bouncy when the 6-year-old found a semi-automatic firearm and shot his sibling around 7:40 p.m., Fitzgerald said.

Their mother was down the street at a family member’s house, and the father was in the backyard with other children and an uncle working on a fence when the shooting occurred, Fitzgerald said.

Police said Wednesday no one was under arrest, and that investigators would present anything discovered to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office for consideration.

Read the full story on NBCNews.com here.

This article tagged under:

MichiganGuns & Weapons
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us