50 Cent throws mic during concert and allegedly hits woman in head, lawyer denies it was intentional

The Los Angeles Police Department is looking into an incident involving rapper 50 Cent throwing a microphone during a show at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday night that may have injured a woman.

Scott Leemon, the attorney for 50 Cent, who’s real name is Curtis Jackson, confirmed to NBC News that he spoke to Los Angeles Police and said in a statement that the rapper “would never intentionally strike anyone.”

“Anyone saying something different doesn’t have all the facts and is misinformed,” Leemon said.

Video circulating online of the incident showed 50 Cent on stage getting frustrated after he was handed two microphones that appeared to have technical issues. The second mic is then hurled by the rapper.

A media spokesperson for LAPD said police units did not respond to the arena Wednesday night. The department does not have a statement regarding the matter and was unable to immediately provide a police report.

