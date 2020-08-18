guns

5-Year-Old Rescued From Inside Gun Safe in Maryland

A photo shows a hole large enough for someone small to pass through

By NBC Washington Staff

Gun safe rescue
Howard County Fire & EMS

A 5-year-old was trapped inside a large gun safe in Howard County, Maryland, on Tuesday and needed to be rescued by the fire department. 

Crews from two county fire stations were dispatched to a home at about 12:10 p.m. They arrived to find a child locked inside a safe. 

They monitored the air inside the heavy metal safe as they worked to get the child out. Crews were able to rip open the back wall. A photo shows a hole large enough for someone small to pass through. 

The child was evaluated and released to their parents “in good spirits,” the fire department said. 

The department did not immediately respond to inquiries about whether there were guns inside the safe or how long the child was inside.

The American Academy of Pediatrics says “the safest home for a child is one without guns.” Here are two sets of tips on how to keep children safe if you do own guns

