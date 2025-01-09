Who are the 5 living US presidents? Here's the list after Jimmy Carter's death

Jimmy Carter's death brings the total number of living U.S. presidents to five.

The 39th president, who died on Dec. 29 at the age of 100, was the longest-lived president in American history. Carter was the first former president to reach 100 years old, with the previous record being held by George H. W. Bush (94 years old at his death in 2018).

So, who are the remaining living presidents after Carter's death? Here's a look at the list of five:

Joe Biden

Age: 82 (born Nov. 20, 1942)

The 46th and current president is the oldest president in U.S. history, though his record will quickly be broken by Donald Trump if he serves all four full years of his upcoming term.

Donald Trump

Age: 78 (born June 14, 1946)

The 45th and soon-to-be 47th president will be 82 by the end of his second term. Trump was 70 at the start of his first term and 74 when he left office in January 2021.

Barack Obama

Age: 63 (born Aug. 4, 1961)

The 44th president is the youngest of the five living presidents. Obama was just 47 when he took office in January 2009, making him the fifth-youngest American president.

George W. Bush

Age: 78 (born July 6, 1946)

The 43rd president is just a few weeks younger than Trump despite having served as president significantly earlier (2001-2009). Bush has now been out of office for nearly 16 years.

Bill Clinton

Age: 78 (born Aug. 19, 1946)

The 42nd president joins Bush and Trump with a summer 1946 birthday, but he's the youngest of the three. Despite being the first president among the five living (serving from 1993-2001), he is still the second-youngest behind Obama.

