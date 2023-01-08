49ers lock up NFC's No. 2 seed, will play Seahawks in wild-card game originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers officially clinched the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs with a 38-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.

San Francisco (13-4) will host the Seattle Seahawks in the NFC wild-card game at 1:35 p.m. PT on Saturday.

The Seahawks clinched the No. 7 seed in the NFC thanks to the Detroit Lions beating the Green Bay Packers 20-16 on "Sunday Night Football."

The wild-card matchup between the 49ers and Seahawks will be the third meeting this season between the NFC West rivals. San Francisco won both matchups, 27-7 at home in Week 2 and 21-13 in Seattle in Week 15.

The 49ers entered Sunday with a chance to secure the top seed in the NFC playoffs, but they needed help from the New York Giants, who already had locked up the No. 6 seed in the playoffs.

But the Giants rested several regulars Sunday and didn't put up much of a fight against the Philadelphia Eagles, who secured the coveted first-round bye with a 22-16 win over New York.

After beginning the season with a 3-4 record, the 49ers rattled off 10 straight victories and head into the playoffs with the longest active winning streak in the NFL. Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy continued his impressive play, throwing three more touchdown passes against the Cardinals, including two to favorite target George Kittle.

The 49ers finished the 2022 NFL season with an 8-1 record at Levi's Stadium, while they went 5-3 on the road, proving they can win anywhere.

In addition to the 49ers-Seahawks matchup, the other two NFC wild-card matchups will feature the No. 3 seeded Minnesota Vikings hosting the Giants and the No. 4 seeded Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the No. 5 seeded Dallas Cowboys.

In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs are the No. 1 and earned the first-round bye. The No. 2 seeded Buffalo Bills will host the No. 7 seeded Miami Dolphins, the No. 3 seeded Cincinnati Bengals will host the No. 6 seeded Baltimore Ravens and the No. 4 seeded Jacksonville Jaguars will host the No. 5 seeded Los Angeles Chargers.

Now that the regular-season is in the books, the 49ers begin the march toward Super Bowl LVII in Glendale, Ariz.

Here is the NFL's full postseason schedule:

Super Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 14:

(7) Seattle Seahawks at (2) San Francisco 49ers -- 1:35 p.m. PT on FOX

(5) Los Angeles Chargers at (4) Jacksonville Jaguars -- 5:15 p.m. PT on NBC

Sunday, Jan. 15:

(7) Miami Dolphins at (2) Buffalo Bills -- 10:05 a.m. PT on CBS

(6) New York Giants at (3) Minnesota Vikings -- 1:40 p.m. PT on FOX

(6) Baltimore Ravens at (3) Cincinnati Bengals -- 5:15 p.m. PT on NBC

Monday, Jan. 16:

(5) Dallas Cowboys at (4) Tampa Bay Buccaneers -- 5:15 p.m. PT on ESPN/ABC

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 21: 1:35 p.m. PT (AFC or NFC); 5:15 p.m. PT (AFC or NFC)

Sunday, Jan. 22: 12:05 p.m. PT (AFC or NFC); 3:40 p.m. PT (AFC or NFC)

Championship Weekend

Sunday, Jan. 29: 12:05 p.m. PT (NFC on FOX); 3:40 p.m. PT (AFC on CBS)

Super Bowl LVII

Sunday, Feb. 12: 3:30 p.m. PT (FOX)